Sasha Marie Krause
Farmington - Sasha Marie Krause, 27, resident of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born April 8, 1992 in Temple, Texas to Robert and Laura Krause. Her parents joined the Mennonite church when she was 11 years old and Sasha soon realized her need for Jesus, her Saviour. She became a Christian and grew in her love for the Lord. In her youth she began writing poems and lyrics for hymns. For six years she taught school at Grandview Gospel Fellowship. One and a half years before her death, she moved to New Mexico and began work at Lamp & Light Publishers. She was instrumental in the literature ministry in Spanish, French, and English.
Sasha is loved and greatly missed by her parents: Robert and Laura Krause, her siblings: Amanda, Megan (William Knepp), Emma, Robert, Evelyn, and Sara Krause, her grandparents: Tau Smith and Bob & Paula Krause, her great-grandmother: Vertrice Smith, 5 aunts and 9 cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gary Smith.
A funeral service was held in the family's hometown of Itasca, TX on Friday, February 28. The Farmington Mennonite Church, where Sasha was a member, invites you to a memorial service at the Summit Church gym, 1200 E 30th Street, Farmington, NM, at 4 pm on Friday, March 6. Let love and forgiveness prevail!
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020