Sebastian Dante Larsen
Sebastian Dante Larsen made his final ascent home to our Lord and Savior on Aug.28 ,2019. Sebastian was born on February 19, 1992 in Farmington NM. Sebastian is known for his sense of humor, intelligence, talents from musical instruments to his love of drawing. Though his life was short he filled so many with his unbounding love. He is survived by his father Douglas Larsen, his mother Jennifer Luttrell (Chauncey), his brother Chauncey Larsen (Sasha), sister Candace Morris, grandmother Sachiko Stinson, grandparents Dean and Leona Larsen. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Howard Stinson
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 9 from 2-4 at the Aztec Senior Center 101 S. Park Ave. In lieu of flowers please honor Sebastian by making memorial contributions to www.mensmentalhealthcenter.com/DonationsPage.en.htm
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019