Seferino Gonzales



Farmington - Seferino Cristobal Gonzales Jr. "Sefe," 94, of Blanco, was taken home to the Lord June 22, 2020 in Farmington, NM. Sefe was born in Blanco, NM, to Seferino and Eurbana Gonzales on December 17, 1925.



Sefe was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy as a sky look out and gunner on deck aboard the U.S.S. Mississippi. He worked as a miner for 31 years in Miami Arizona. He also worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company for 16 years.



Sefe was a devout Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Church. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time at his ranch in Blanco. He had a green thumb and grew the tastiest jalapenos, watermelon, squash, peaches, plums, cucumbers, and tomatoes. He loved making tamales, salsa, and roasting chile for his family. You would never leave his house with an empty stomach. Sefe with open arms ensured that all visitors, family or not, were welcomed and taken care of when in his presence.



Sefe is preceded in death by his parents, Seferino and Eurbana Gonzales; wife, Angie Gonzales; siblings, Rose Ruiz (Raphael), Bert Gonzales (Edith), Helen Sandoval (Vincent), Carlos Gonzales (Carol), Kevin Mulholland.



Sefe is survived by his wife Hortensia Gonzales; siblings, Pearl Sandoval (George), Raymond Gonzales (Julia), Corrine Ritchey (Elvin); children, Chris Gonzales, Carla Linthicum (John), Cindy Mulholland, Laurie Gonzales, Eva Armenta Ketchell (Shane), Conception Villagran (Becky); grandchildren, Josh Linthicum (Jenny), Brian Linthicum (Leah), Shelby Linthicum, Angela Mulholland (Nathan), Alicia Sanchez (Jacob), Ashley Mulholland (Yuma), Alexis Mulholland, Breanna Estes, Aleja Armenta, Nico Rodriguez (Eilish), Marcos Rodriguez. Great grandchildren, Juliette and Camille Linthicum, Adelynn and Remington Sanchez, Armani and Milani Arrietta, Noah and Niko Vigil, Aiden, Benjamin, Eloisa, Eusebo Rodriguez.



There will be a viewing held at Farmington Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, from 4-5 pm. A rosary will be held Saturday, June 27, at 9:00 am followed by a church service at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington. If you plan to attend the service, you are required to wear a mask. Burial will follow at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. Arrangements are made by Farmington Funeral Home.









