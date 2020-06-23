Seferino Gonzales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Seferino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seferino Gonzales

Farmington - Seferino Cristobal Gonzales Jr. "Sefe," 94, of Blanco, was taken home to the Lord June 22, 2020 in Farmington, NM. Sefe was born in Blanco, NM, to Seferino and Eurbana Gonzales on December 17, 1925.

Sefe was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy as a sky look out and gunner on deck aboard the U.S.S. Mississippi. He worked as a miner for 31 years in Miami Arizona. He also worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company for 16 years.

Sefe was a devout Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Church. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time at his ranch in Blanco. He had a green thumb and grew the tastiest jalapenos, watermelon, squash, peaches, plums, cucumbers, and tomatoes. He loved making tamales, salsa, and roasting chile for his family. You would never leave his house with an empty stomach. Sefe with open arms ensured that all visitors, family or not, were welcomed and taken care of when in his presence.

Sefe is preceded in death by his parents, Seferino and Eurbana Gonzales; wife, Angie Gonzales; siblings, Rose Ruiz (Raphael), Bert Gonzales (Edith), Helen Sandoval (Vincent), Carlos Gonzales (Carol), Kevin Mulholland.

Sefe is survived by his wife Hortensia Gonzales; siblings, Pearl Sandoval (George), Raymond Gonzales (Julia), Corrine Ritchey (Elvin); children, Chris Gonzales, Carla Linthicum (John), Cindy Mulholland, Laurie Gonzales, Eva Armenta Ketchell (Shane), Conception Villagran (Becky); grandchildren, Josh Linthicum (Jenny), Brian Linthicum (Leah), Shelby Linthicum, Angela Mulholland (Nathan), Alicia Sanchez (Jacob), Ashley Mulholland (Yuma), Alexis Mulholland, Breanna Estes, Aleja Armenta, Nico Rodriguez (Eilish), Marcos Rodriguez. Great grandchildren, Juliette and Camille Linthicum, Adelynn and Remington Sanchez, Armani and Milani Arrietta, Noah and Niko Vigil, Aiden, Benjamin, Eloisa, Eusebo Rodriguez.

There will be a viewing held at Farmington Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, from 4-5 pm. A rosary will be held Saturday, June 27, at 9:00 am followed by a church service at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington. If you plan to attend the service, you are required to wear a mask. Burial will follow at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. Arrangements are made by Farmington Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved