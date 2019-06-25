Resources
Shiprock - Shadow Bry Hummingbird, 34 from Shiprock, New Mexico passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1982 to Larry Hummingbird of Colorado Springs, CO and the late Lucinda Francisco Hummingbird of Shiprock, NM. Along with his father, he has two older siblings, Sunshine Hummingbird and Summer Hogue. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday June 27 at Shiprock LDS Church. Reception to follow.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 25, 2019
