Sharon "Sherry" Callahan
Bloomfield - Sharon "Sherry" Callahan of Bloomfield, NM was born September 23rd, 1949 to Jean and William Williams and passed away at the age of 70 on April 8th, 2020 in Farmington, NM.
Sherry had a kind and genuine heart for all of her family and pets that she frequently surrounded herself with throughout her life. Her laugh and sense of humor filled every room she was in. She enjoyed filling out endless books of word searches, listening to country music on her CD player, and watching scary movies with her family where at least one cat could be found purring on her lap.
In heaven she was welcomed home to rest with mother Letha "Jean" Skinner, father William "Bill" Williams, step-father Bill Skinner, brothers Gary and Jeff Williams, and niece Anthea Bannon. She is survived by son John Linville, daughter Betty (Kenneth) Youell, grand-children Anna Skinner, Allie Linville, and Aaron Youell, sister BJ Williams, half-brothers Brian and DJ Williams, nieces Adelina (Colby) Roberts and Jennifer Lamb, and nephew Garrett Garcia.
A private viewing for family will be held at Cope Memorial Chapel on Friday April 10th. Flowers or condolescences may be addressed to 818 Firwood Ave, Bloomfield, NM 87413.
