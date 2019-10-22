|
Sharon Hastings
Farmington - Sharon "Susie" Hastings 72, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on October 18, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born December 19, 1946 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Harry and Mabel Allen.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Roy H. Hastings; parents Harry and Mabel Hastings; and brother Kenneth Allen.
She is survived by sons, Ronald Hastings, Donald Hastings, Justin Hastings; daughter, Bonnie Grice; grandchildren, James Benningfield, Mike Johnson, Tabatha Benningfield, Cerena Hastings, Owen Hastings, Tyler Perry, Alexandria Mohler, Kesha Hastings, Morgan Hastings, Charlie Hastings, Krista Hastings; and 11 great grandkids.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1605 N. Dustin, Farmington, New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Pallbearers are: Ronald Hastings, Justin Hastings, Tyler Perry, Donald Hastings, Jimmie Grice and Alexandria Mohler. Honorary Pallbearers are: Owen Hastings, Reid Edwards, Osias Martinez, and Izrael Martinez.
Sharon's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019