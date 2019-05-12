Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestview Cemetery
Corner of HWY 160 and HWY 172
Durango, NM
Farmington - Sharon Audrey Kelley, 73, of Farmington, NM passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Farmington, NM. She was born on December 23, 1945 in Durango, CO to Spurgeon Kelley and Hortense Shults-Kelley.

Sharon began her education at the Thompson School on the Florida Mesa, then continued on at the Durango Adventist Elementary. She attended and graduated from Sandia View Academy in Corrales, NM. She did one year of college at Southwestern Adventist College in Keene, TX then went on to Union College in Lincoln, NE for another year and a half.

Sharon moved to Monterey, CA where she met Steven Graham. They married 5 years later in 1977 and were married for 32 years. They traveled and moved a lot. Some of the places they lived were: Monterey, CA, Sacramento, CA, Aztec, NM, Corpus Christi, TX, Sonoma, CA, back to Sacramento, CA, then back to Aztec, NM and then to Farmington, NM where they remained.

Sharon loved people! She was a pianist and loved music and was also an expert seamstress. In Sacramento she worked at the Crisis Pregnancy Center where she helped many women through tough times. In her later years in Farmington, she loved being part of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and supporting their missions. She had a big heart and will be missed!

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Spurgeon Kelley and Hortense Shults-Kelley; grandparents, Seagle Kelly and Augusta Davidson-Kelley, Roscoe Shults and Sadie Tipton-Shults.

Sharon is survived by her ex-husband Steven Graham; son, Aebhric O'Kelly; brothers, Neal Kelley and Roger Kelley; sister, Shirley Kelley-Chase.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Crestview Cemetery; Corner of HWY 160 and HWY 172, Durango, CO with Pastor Marshall Chase officiating. A reception will follow at Florida Mesa Grange Hall; 656 HWY 172, Durango, CO.

Sharon's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, 404 W. Arrington St., 505-327-5142. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 12, 2019
