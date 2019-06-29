Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Dennington's residence
1967 - 2019
Shawna Linn Allen

Huntsville, AL - Born to Ron Knowlton and Linda Mace March 17, 1967 in Redondo Beach California. She passed away May 31, 2019 Huntsville, Alabama.

She knew no stranger and will be remembered for her sweet, giving heart. Shawna would help anyone in need. She loved life and she dearly loved her kids and grandkids.

Cremation was held in Huntsville Alabama and celebration of life BBQ will be held on Saturday June 29th at 2:00 PM at the Dennington's residence.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 29, 2019
