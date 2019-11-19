|
|
Sheldon Dineh Jacobson
Shiprock - Sheldon Dineh Jacobson, 27, of Shiprock, NM, died 7:30 AM, 11/10/2019 in an auto accident near Cortez, CO. Sheldon was born 9/11/1992 in Sacramento, CA.
As a yougster Sheldon loved playing in parks, creeks, biking, spending time with his grand parents Hamilton and Jacobson. Grandpa Jake visited Sheldon over several years where they stayed in Farmington, NM. Frequent bike rides along the Anima River, visits to the Aquatic Center, museums, sites of ancient ruins of the Pueblo Indians. He visited grandpa Jake several summers in San Jose, CA and took trips to Mt St Helens volcano site, Yellowstone Park, Yosemite Park, Big Sur, CA, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. He joined his grandpa at his work many days, were did build projects out of parts grandpa had designed. It wasn't long before gregarious Sheldon knew almost eveyone at Iridex, grandpa's employer. Sheldon also visited many museums with Grandpa.
Sheldon lived with his mom Carlene in Shiprock from 1992 to 2006. Grandparents Bruce and Minnie Hamilton lived a few doors away. Sheldon returned to Shiprock in 2016. Sheldon love of music had him creating and playing music. He taught himself to play bass guitar and piano. He liked cooking, math, hot rods, and playing video games.
Sheldon lived with his dad, Scott from 2006 to 2015 in Vancouver. He graduated from Evergreen highschool in June 2011. Sheldon had many friends. He also started experimenting in creating digital music.
He is survived by his mother Carlene Hamilton, grand parents Bruce and Minnie Hamilton, uncle Lynn and aunt Mamie Hamilton (all of Shiprock, NM) father Scott Jacobson of Vancouver, WA grandfather Charles Jacobson of San Jose, CA, brother Cameron Cruse of Falling Waters, WV, sister Ruby of Farmington, NM.
A service was be held at 1:00 pm. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, north U.S. Hwy 491, Shiprock. Burial took place at the Shiprock Navajo Cemetery following the service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019