Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Dineh Jacobson


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Dineh Jacobson Obituary
Sheldon Dineh Jacobson

Shiprock - Sheldon Dineh Jacobson, 27, of Shiprock, NM, died 7:30 AM, 11/10/2019 in an auto accident near Cortez, CO. Sheldon was born 9/11/1992 in Sacramento, CA.

As a yougster Sheldon loved playing in parks, creeks, biking, spending time with his grand parents Hamilton and Jacobson. Grandpa Jake visited Sheldon over several years where they stayed in Farmington, NM. Frequent bike rides along the Anima River, visits to the Aquatic Center, museums, sites of ancient ruins of the Pueblo Indians. He visited grandpa Jake several summers in San Jose, CA and took trips to Mt St Helens volcano site, Yellowstone Park, Yosemite Park, Big Sur, CA, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. He joined his grandpa at his work many days, were did build projects out of parts grandpa had designed. It wasn't long before gregarious Sheldon knew almost eveyone at Iridex, grandpa's employer. Sheldon also visited many museums with Grandpa.

Sheldon lived with his mom Carlene in Shiprock from 1992 to 2006. Grandparents Bruce and Minnie Hamilton lived a few doors away. Sheldon returned to Shiprock in 2016. Sheldon love of music had him creating and playing music. He taught himself to play bass guitar and piano. He liked cooking, math, hot rods, and playing video games.

Sheldon lived with his dad, Scott from 2006 to 2015 in Vancouver. He graduated from Evergreen highschool in June 2011. Sheldon had many friends. He also started experimenting in creating digital music.

He is survived by his mother Carlene Hamilton, grand parents Bruce and Minnie Hamilton, uncle Lynn and aunt Mamie Hamilton (all of Shiprock, NM) father Scott Jacobson of Vancouver, WA grandfather Charles Jacobson of San Jose, CA, brother Cameron Cruse of Falling Waters, WV, sister Ruby of Farmington, NM.

A service was be held at 1:00 pm. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, north U.S. Hwy 491, Shiprock. Burial took place at the Shiprock Navajo Cemetery following the service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -