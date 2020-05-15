|
Shelton Dallas
Farmington - Shelton Blake Dallas, 80, passed from this life and entered heaven on May 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Shelton was born on May 4, 1940 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was one of three children born to Carlyle and Lou Dallas. He then married the love of his life Peggy Blassingame on June 2, 1962.
Shelton joined the Us Army in 1958. He served for 23 years as a Firefighter and Construction Engineer Supervisor and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. During his years of service, he received many prestigious awards including a Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars. Shelton also worked for the Federal Government for 13 years. He was a member of Disabled American Vets and was a devoted member of Eastside Church of Christ.
Shelton was proceeded in death by his parents Carlyle and Lou Dallas, and brothers Carlyle and Jim.
Shelton is survived by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Peggy, his four children; son Christopher (Becky) Dallas, daughters Tenny Dallas, Rebecca (Will) Ham, Holly (Joel) Huber. 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Shelton was a gentle soul who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was able to travel around the world while in the military with his immediate family. He enjoyed attending local sporting events and supporting his granddaughter's college softball team.
Shelton was not only a Godly man, but also an incredibly strong man. He overcame many illnesses throughout his life and showed his family strength. He left a legacy to his family and friends of God's amazing love and grace.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the NM Children's Home.
Special thank you to Guardian Angel's Home Health Care. (Aracely and Jackie)
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020