Sherri Horacek
Farmington - Sherri Lea Horacek passed away on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Farmington, New Mexico. She was 61. Sherri was born on October 2, 1957 in Montrose, Colorado.
Sherri was a past member of the First Baptist Church of Grants and later attended Pinon Hills Community Church in Farmington. She was previously the owner/operator of Lear's Nursery and Flower Shop, the office manger at the Cibola Sports and physical therapy and was a secretary to the principal at the Hermosa Middle School in Farmington. She enjoyed walking and interior design and decorating. Sherri was deeply devoted with an unwavering faith and love for Jesus Christ to whom she prayed daily. She will best be remembered for the dedication and love she had for her family, she was deeply loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Rick Horacek of the family home in Farmington. Her children; Alissa Arciaga and her husband Ken. Gerald Horacek, Sandi Rogers and her husband John, Rich Horacek and his wife Jeanette. Four grandchildren; Eben Horacek, Arden Horacek, Embry Horacek, and Deija Rogers. Her sisters; Linda McBee and her husband Harold, Penni Lovesee and her husband Dennis. Her brother in laws; Bob Horacek and his wife Judy, Gerald Horacek and his wife Sally. Along with numerous nephews and nieces.
Sherri was preceded in death by her parents; Clif and Darlene Lear. And her In-laws; John and Betty Horacek.
A Celebration of her life will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday July 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 224 Mountain Road, Grants, NM 87020. The message will be delivered by Anthony Dominguez. A reception will follow at the church Hall.
Honorary Pallbearers include; Glenna Losito, Marvin McCall, Terri Tentlier, Marcia Gholson, Shelly Dauffenbach-Velez, and Billie Jo Mace.
Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 24, 2019