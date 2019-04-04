|
Shirley Gilkey
Aztec - Shirley Gilkey of Aztec, New Mexico died at home on April 1, 2019 at the age of 80. Shirley is survived by her husband of sixty years, William L. Gilkey, son Paul Gilkey and his wife Crystelle, daughter Karen Townsend and her husband Steve, sister Nancy Nicholas and grandchildren Caitlin, Christopher and Kathleen. She is preceded in death by her brother Warren "Rich" Ford, sister Jane, brother-in-law Robert Gilkey and sister-in-law Phyllis Gilkey.
Shirley was born October 19, 1938 in Middletown, NY to Warren and Dorothy Ford and attended SUNY Oneonta. After moving to Aztec in 1981 she became a realtor working for Gordon Crane Realty and Ramsey Realty for 18 years. Shirley knew every side street and corner in Aztec. She was a small but strong willed woman, devoted to her family and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Pope and Alicia McGee for their incredible care.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019