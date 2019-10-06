|
Shirley J. DeWitt
Farmington - Shirley J. DeWitt, 94, of Farmington, NM passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Aztec, NM. She was born on February 15, 1925 in Rushville, IL to Ester and Archie DeWitt.
Shirley graduated from Rushville H.S. , Rushville, IL in 1941. She was employed by Atlanta - La Salle Corporation in Chicago & Denver as an accountant. She traveled throughout the United States, Europe, and South America with her job. Her clubs and hobbies included Bloomfield Extension Club, Bridge Club, Legions of Mary, Opera Appreciation of San Juan College and San Juan Quilters. She volunteered at local libraries helping young and old improve their reading skills. She attended many operas through-out the United States and Europe. She was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
Shirley is preceded in death by parents, Ester and Archie DeWitt; Sister, Elizabeth Settles.
Shirley is survived by, brother, Richard (Jean) DeWitt; niece, Becky (Doug) Ingram and nephews, Philip (Julie) Settles, Gregory (JoAnn) DeWitt, Gary DeWitt and numerous great and grand nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 N. Allen Ave., Farmington, NM. Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tim Farrell officiating. Inurnment will be at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2100 E. 20th St. Farmington, NM.
Shirley's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019