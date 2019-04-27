|
|
Shirley Lynn Benally
Mitten Rock - Shirley Lynn Benally, 56 of Mitten Rock, New Mexico passed from this life on April 25, 2019. Shirley was born October 28, 1962. She graduated from New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas, New Mexico) May 1987, Bachelor of Social Work and was a Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker. She was employed for 23 years as a Social Case Worker/Supervisor; for the State of New Mexico CYFD, Adult Protective Services, New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute, The Navajo Nation, Adoptation Services, Aging and Long-Term Services and San Juan Manor. Shirley will be deeply missed by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, friends and her dearly loved cat "Missy". Family of Shirley would like to appreciate the staff of N.N.M.C. Dr. Butsch, the staff of Med. Surge for their hard work and dedication in the care of Shirley. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00am Desert View Funeral Chapel in Shiprock with interment to follow at Shiprock Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019