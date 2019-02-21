|
|
Shirley was born on November 1, 1943 in Indianola, Oklahoma to Grover C. Madlock and Estelle Madlock. She passed on January 21, 2019 at the age of 75. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest sister Polly, her niece Cindy, her nephew Roger and her brother-in-laws Jim and Hubert. She is survived by her husband Toby and his children Kim, Danny and Nolan and 9 grandchildren, her daughter Shelly Chavez and husband Todd, daughter Diane Perez and a grandson Colton Kelley. She is also survived by her sisters Judy Hattabaugh, Mary Jo Lindsey and her husband Wayne, Jerry Skaggs and her husband Ronny, Micky O'Briant and brother Doug Madlock and his wife Rita plus many nieces and nephews. Shirley was much loved and will be missed by all. Service will be held at Aztec Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, February 27 at 10:00 am followed by a reception at Hidden Valley Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019