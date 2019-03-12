Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Farmington - Shirley Moffat Harrington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and great-aunt left peacefully Friday morning, March 8 to be with her Lord. She was 92. Shirley was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on September 28, 1926 to Elizabeth Moffat Lindsay and George Henry Adlam. Shirley's education focused on commercial studies to prepare her for many interesting jobs as a bank teller at the Royal Bank of Canada, executive secretary to the Vice President at Walt Disney Studios and to the President of the National JayCees of America. She immigrated to the United States in 1947 and proudly became a naturalized United States citizen in 1954. She held Top-Secret Security Clearance for many years in conjunction with her job as executive secretary to one of the top physicists at Atomics International.

Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Frederick, daughter Fionna (John), son Brett (Mary), grand daughters Allison, Carolina, Lisa and Isabel, and nephews Ashley, Patrick, Trevor and Brent. Arrangements for her funeral are being entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache, on Wednesday, March 13, where there will be a viewing at 10 a.m with services at 11 a.m., Reverend Carl F. Brenner officiating. Funeral processional to Memory Gardens will follow at 12 p.m. for the final interment.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019
