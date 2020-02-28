|
|
Shonie Jacquez
Shonie Jacquez was born on November 14, 1950. He resided in Flora Vista, NM with his beloved wife, Jessie Jacquez. He owned S & J Body shop which was what he loved to do and did so well! Devoted father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He fought cancer and went home to the Lord at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM on February 26, 2020. Funeral Services provided by Cope Memorial will be held Monday, 02 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington, NM. Followed by the burial at Kirtland Cemetery and reception at the Civic Center. Further information, contact Beatrice McCaffrey (505) 486-5040.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020