Sofie Gurule
Bloomfield - Sofie Gurule, 77, entered into the Eternal Life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven, peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, with her husband by her side.
Sofie was born on March 19, 1943, in Gallina, New Mexico to Emilio and Teodora Martinez. She later graduated from Bernalillo High School, Class of 1961. Sofie married the love of her life, Jose Carlos Gurule, on April 19, 1969, and celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage.
Sofie was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." She loved her kids and their families and delighted in spending time with them. Sofie faithfully and joyfully served in many capacities in their church, Bloomfield Assembly of God. She worked in women's ministries, teaching children, and playing the piano for the church choir.
When Sofie wasn't serving in the church she loved to read almost anything but she especially loved to read her bible, she enjoyed praying for and with others, quilting, camping, playing the piano, watching Dancing With the Stars, and spending quality time with her siblings, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sofie was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Teodora Martinez, and her siblings Emilio (Belle) Martinez, Clora Martinez, and Rebecca Perea.
Sofie is survived by her husband, Carlos Gurule, her children; Joey Gurule, Dorene (Dwayne) Miller; her 5 grandchildren Kenneth Bohannon, Alexis (Nicholas) Fierro, Tyrell Miller, Ashley Miller, and Kyle Miller; 3 great grandchildren MiaBella, Nicholas Jr., and Vivienne Fierro; her 7 siblings Isaias (Jean) Martinez, Tomas (Miei) Martinez, Trudy Duran, Norma (Art) Herrera, Corrine (Joey) Russo, Jake (Naidene) Martinez, and Rick (JoAnne) Martinez, and many nieces and nephews.
Sofie was not only a Godly woman but also an incredibly strong woman. She left a legacy to her family of God's amazing love and grace, and was an example to all who knew her. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to be sent to your local food bank.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
