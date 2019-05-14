Services
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Haven Baptist Temple
Farmington - Sonja Joan Toney, 80, passed away May 10, 2019 in Farmington. Sonja was born to parents Milton and Gurdie Schultz on January 4, 1939 in Farmington, NM. Sonja drove for KB Cab Company for over 12 years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband C.W. Toney, parents; Milton and Gurdie Schultz and grandmother; "Nanny" Green. Sonja is survived by her sons; Steve Toney and Roger Toney, daughters; Michelle Lutter and Theresa Willis, brothers; Gerald Schultz and Richard Schultz, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at New Haven Baptist Temple on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Please contact New Haven Baptist Temple for any donations.

Sonja's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 14, 2019
