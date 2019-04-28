Stanley Dale McCament



- - On April 21, 2019, Stanley passed from this life peacefully with family by his side.



He was born December 12, 1935 in Knox County, Ohio to Kenneth and Estella (Ealy) McCament. He was the eldest for four sons. After graduating High School, he joined the Navy and served 4 years as a Hospital Corpsman. He returned to NM where his family had set roots and met the love of his life, Sharon Watson. After a whirlwind romance they eloped and began a journey that lasted 60 years of wedded bliss. Stanley is preceded in death by his Parents, Brothers Larry and Steve McCament and Grandson Jeffery Thompson. He is survived by his wife Sharon and their 3 children, Melissa McCament of the Family home, Michele Dooley (and Husband Garrick) of Flora Vista, NM and Michael McCament of the Family home. As well as 2 Grandsons, Chance Thompson and wife Heather of Aztec, NM and Cody Thompson and wife Kimberley of Fruitland, NM. And 5 Great Grand Children, Dylan, Jeremy & Carter Thompson of Aztec, NM and Caleb & Kylee Thompson of Fruitland, NM.



He retired from Halliburton Services of Farmington in 1986 and then retired from Essco Pipe & Supply in 2009. He loved the outdoors and loved to fish, especially with his Grandsons. He loved sitting with Sharon and enjoying old west movies every evening. He loved the Colorado Rockies, never missed a game. He loved watching football with Michael and he loved swapping notes on John Patterson books with Melissa. His frail and aching body left him confined in the last couple of years, so he loved watching his Great-grandchildren run around and tell him stories and he loved reminiscing with Michele & Garrick about places he has gone over the years and all the wonderful memories he has made along the way.



The family is honoring his wishes of cremation and a Celebration of Life Gathering at the family home located at 2316 E. 13th street Farmington, NM on Sunday May 5th, 2019 from 1-4 pm. Please bring a written memory of Stanley to share with the family or you can email it to [email protected] Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019