Stanley J. Clark
Farmington - Stanley J. Clark passed away at home at the age of 78 on November 26, 2019 with family close by. He was born on November 29, 1940 in Murray, UT. He married the love of his life in 1958 and started his career as a meat cutter. He followed his career to multiple states and finally settled down in New Mexico with his family in 1975. After retiring from meat cutting, he drove a school bus. He loved the kids on the bus. He loved the outdoors, fishing, road trips and he loved dogs. He loved spending time with everyone in his extended family, all he needed was his family. He was the best husband, father and grandpa ever. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, William Martin Clark and Hazel Jane Clark; brothers, Darwin Clark, William Clark, Darnld Clark, Gary Clark, Wayne Clark; sisters, Ann Louise Thatcher, Ida Doreen Masterfield; great-granddaughter, Lybertee RaeAnn Clark.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Clara D. Clark; sons, Darold J. Clark, Douglas Lee Clark; daughter, Doreen Giroux; brothers, Jack Clark, Don Clark; grandchildren, Kristine Keck, Autumn Harmon, Kimberly Keck, Katie Keck, Courtney Lopez, Diamond Clark; great-grandchildren, Elene Clark, Alex Neel, Alexia Neel, Brendan Harmon, Alyssa Kerschion, Tysen Harom, Gernado Lopez, Cruz Lopez, Brielle McCullar; and great-great-grandchild, Ella RaeAnn Arellano.
A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery, Kirtland, NM.
Stanley's care is entrusted Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019