Starley S. Hill Jr.
1929 - 2020
Starley S. Hill, Jr.

Farmington - Starley "Dink" Hill, 90, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born October 11, 1929 in Lytton Springs, TX, to Starley and Mamie Hill.

He married his lovey Loretta in August, 1959. Together they built and raised their family in Alaska, Oregon, and New Mexico. Daddy loved his family. He always had little projects like welding something like bbq pits or making wind chimes. He was the master bbq chef. Dink spent his occupational career on the North Slope of Alaska where he was a true pioneer and legend working on the Discovery Well at Prudhoe Bay. He retired in 1982. He had a nickname for every kid and grandkid.

Dink was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers; and daughter Donna Fritz.

He is survived by his children James Hill (Diana), of Tulsa, OK; William "Billy" (Corryn) Hill of Soldotna, AK; Tommy (Susan) Hill of Bloomfield, NM; daughter Starla (Kerry) of Farmington, NM; 16 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 9:00 am to 10:00 am with interment following at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington, NM.

Dink's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
