Steve Saiz, Sr
Farmington - Steve Fredrick Saiz, Sr., 73 of Farmington, passed away on May 3, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1946 in Farmington, NM to William and Florence Saiz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Garcia and William Saiz; brothers Donald and Raymond Saiz.
He is survived by his children Steve and Dena Saiz, Anita Saiz, Stephanie Saiz, Marcos and Sonya Saiz, Casandra Saiz and Tyrone Saiz; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Lou Smith, Larry Saiz, Pricillia Mace and Michael Garcia; many nieces and nephews.
Steve's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St.
There will be a mass service held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1200 E. 20th St. in Farmington on May 24, 2019 at 6:00pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 19, 2019