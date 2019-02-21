Resources
Steven Lloyd Mason Tso

Steven Lloyd Mason Tso, 57, of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Fairplay, Colorado.
He was born April 2, 1961 in Monument Valley, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Shiprock, New Mexico.
Interment will follow at the Shiprock Community Cemetery in Shiprock, New Mexico.

Steven is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, N. US HWY 491 Shiprock, NM 87420 (505)368-4607
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
