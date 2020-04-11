Resources
Susan A. Sherock

Susan A. Sherock Obituary
So sad to announce the passing of this beautiful Angel " Sue " On April 3rd, 2020 Susan A. Sherock passed due to medical complication.

Born January 7th, 1964 in Gaylord Mich. Susan is dearly loved and missed by so many. Susan kept spirits high as everyone smiled with her as her charm and positive attitude would light up the room.

"Definitely an Angle our Lord has called back home"

Loved and missed forever best friends Veronica Salazar.

Survived by Mother Janet Sherock 1 Daughter 2 Sons many nieces and nephews and so many friends. Was very close to and cherished forever by. Dorthy Munson, Dave Munson, Tom Munson and wife Dorie Molletti of whom Susan spent her last days with.

Susan graduated at Gaylord High School. Studied at Mott Community and Washtenaw Community Collages Susan loved Shopping being around her close friends and helping any and all that crossed paths Susan was positive happy and lived life to its fullest loved her pets and animals with all her heart. Most of all passed with a peaceful loving gentle heart.

In Loving Memory Susan A. Sherock RIP

Services pending.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
