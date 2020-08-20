1/1
Suzanne Mary (Bursaw) Determan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Mary (Bursaw) Determan

Suzanne Mary (Bursaw) Determan, age 57, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home with family by her side. Suzanne was born February 9, 1963 to John Bursaw and Eva Johnson. She was raised in Minneapolis and attended North High School.

When diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2016, she was dedicated to fighting her illness and remained iron-willed through the very end.

Suzanne is survived by her daughters Krystal (Shane) Tranby and Shauna (David) Simon; sisters Tammy (Jim) Corn, Roxanne (Ralph) Piatt, and Stephanie (Gerald) Haugen; and grandchildren Eden, Ashlyn, and Norah. She was preceded in death by her father, John Bursaw; mother Eva Johnson; and step-father LeMay Johnson.

A celebration of life gathering is scheduled on Saturday, September 12 from 1-4 PM at the American Legion in Apple Valley. Flowers can be sent directly to Suzanne's family at 17275 North Creek Lane, Farmington, MN 55024; or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved