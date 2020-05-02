Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Sylvia Gonzales Obituary
Bloomfield - Our Beloved Sylviana (Sylvia) Gonzales

Went Home to Her Heavenly Father on April 30, 2020. She was born November 4, 1932, in Las Nutrias, NM. She touched many lives and will be missed by her loving family and all that knew her. We are at peace knowing that our Mother is resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior. She was stronger than She ever imagined, She knew Jesus was always by her side, and was loved more than She ever knew.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 2 to May 4, 2020
