Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Christian Church
Farmington, NM
Ted Swearingen Obituary
Ted Swearingen

Farmington - Teddy A (Ted) Swearingen passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born October 27, 1934 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Albert and Elizabeth Swearingen.

A memorial service will be held September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethany Christian Church.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Burns, Dr. Gabaldon, Leslie Kohler, CHF clinic nurse, the staff of San Juan Regional Wound Treatment center, and all the staff at LifeCare for their tender and loving care through his long illness.

For those whose to express their condolences may do so at farmingtonfuneral.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019
