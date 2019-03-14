|
|
Teilla Ray Johnson
Farmington - 11/28/1979 -3/6/2019
Teilla Ray Johnson, 39, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away March 6, 2019. Teilla was born in Shiprock, NM to parents Raymond Johnson and Sadie Ray on November 28, 1979. She was born for Many Goats and born into Bitahnii. Teilla is preceded in death by her father; Raymond Johnson. She is survived by her mother; Sadie Ray, daughter; Kyla Ray Padilla, brother; Petra Ray Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, burial will follow services at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery.
Teilla's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142 Those that wish to leave there condolences can do so at serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019