Teresa Carpenter
Farmington - Teresa Elayne Carpenter went to be with God on Tuesday November 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband Kirk, her mother Billie J. White, her sister Deniese Gordon, Laura Sharp, and Karita Braun. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred White. Teresa adored her ten nieces and nephews: Jake, Katy, Austin, Bryan, Danny, LeeAnn, Piper and Nolan and her two great niece and nephew, Braxton and Kaileigh. Though no children of her own, she loved her four-legged friends and leaves behind Ocho, Brindle and Jellie. And her many dogs she loved. Teresa was born and raised in Farmington, New Mexico. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1986 and attended San Juan College where two years later she received an Associates degree in General Studies. In 1989 she married the love of her life, Kirk Carpenter and over the next thirty years they spent their life together in Farmington. Teresa worked at different jobs while Kirk started his career in the Aztec School district where he still works today. Her most favorite career was as a homemaker taking care of her dogs. Anyone that knows Teresa, knows that she was a very competitive athlete, strong willed, and fun spirited. She fought up to the very end until being called home by our Lord and Savior. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday December 14th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oasis Church at 1601 N. Dustin Avenue. Because it is a celebration of her life the family would like everyone to wear festive and bright colors. Teresa's favorite color was purple. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers for those that are inclined to give please make a donation to a local animal shelter or to the Aztec Municipal School District Foundation for a scholarship in name of and honor of Teresa Carpenter.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019