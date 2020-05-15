|
Teresa Jan Levin
Bloomfield - Teresa "Jan" Levin, 63, of Bloomfield, NM went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from complications due to her battle with cancer. Jan was born January 11, 1957 in Wichita Falls, Texas to parents Ray and Doris Condit, and Charles W. Johnson. She was a Veteran of the US Army.
Jan's greatest joy was her love for Jesus Christ. Another joy was her children and grandchildren. Jan and David met while stationed together in Texas, after a whirlwind romance were married August 1, 1979 and have been married for 41 years this year.
Jan's enjoyment came from camping with her family and listening to her audio books. She enjoyed going to the Women of Faith Conference and spending time with her sisters of the Wednesday Morning Ladies Bible Study. She would attend special events through church, she also went to retreats. Jan was on the Women's Ministry Council and always volunteering to serve at Cross Roads Community Church. She truly had a servant's heart.
Jan was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 614 Ladies Auxiliary, Social Order of the Beauceant Farmington Assembly 241, and the Christian Motorcyclist Association Sonshine Roadrunners 291.
Jan was a true fighter, she will always be in our hearts but never forgotten.
Jan was preceded in death by a son Charles Mathan Levin; parents Ray and Doris Condit and Charles W. Johnson; grandparents Elva Dee and Jeff Copeland and Flena Faulkenberry.
Jan is survived by her husband David Levin; son Ryan Levin, daughters Crystal Levin-Hess (John) of Las Cruces, NM, and DeElva Levin of Bloomfield; sister Jeffie Ann Finnan; and grandchildren Raymond Walter Foster and Harley Raine Foster of Aztec, NM.
Visitation will be at Brewer Lee & Larkin 103 East Ute Street in Farmington on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Graveside services will be at Memory Gardens at 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Due to the NM Governor's order during this pandemic, only five of the immediate family members will be at the graveside, other persons wanting to attend must stay at their vehicles and observe social distancing.
Pallbearers are: Billy Dobell III, Gerrard Rogers, Vince Morris, Steve Culpepper, Kerry Eagleand, Hiram Villasenor. Honorary Pallbearers are CMA Sonshine Roadrunners 291, and Cross Roads Community Church Family.
