Terrance McThias, 55, of Phoenix, Arizona passed from this life February 9, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.
He was born on June 21, 1963 in Shiprock, New Mexico.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Kayenta Assembly of God Church in Kayenta, Arizona.
Interment will follow at the family plot in Douglas Mesa, Utah.
Terrance is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US HWY 491 Shiprock, New Mexico 87420
(505)368-4607
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 15, 2019
