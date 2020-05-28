Terry Alan Richardson



Farmington - Terry Richardson (TR) passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020. He was born in Artesia, New Mexico on March 21, 1956. Terry had a big heart and took care of everyone he came in contact with. He was a hard working man that owned his own Oil & Gas Company since he was 19 years old. He took pride in taking care of his family. He loved traveling and riding his Harley! Terry loved going to the Dallas Cowboys games and vacationing in Cancun! He spent lots of time with his grandkids, Emeri (Punkin) and Nickolas, at amusement parks, golfing, fishing and traveling! He also like to cook on the grill and made The Best steaks and ribs! He will be greatly missed by all. Rest in peace Terry. " Life is what you make of it"



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









