Terry Brown Lee
Aztec - December 22, 1960 - June 10, 2020
Terry Brown Lee, of Aztec. passed away June 10 of pneumonia, but not COVID-19 - he tested negative.
Terry was a talented autobody repairman and painter and did that work as long as his body would allow, spending many years at Jim's Service Center in Aztec. He was also an accomplished outdoorsman, loved geology, animals and nature and preferred to be outdoors most of the time.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father (Barbara and Elmer Lee). He is survived by his brother Rick Lee (Phyllis) Nephews Rik (Ashley) Christopher (Kendra) and great nephews Kayden and Conor Lee, his life partner Terrie Williams, her son and daughter-in-law (James and Talicia Mahan) and her granddaughter Ava, plus his puppy dogs - his big old black lab Hershey, Roxy, and Cola Bear.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the people who made his last few years more comfortable, especially Terrie - Thanks, Terrie.
Cremation is pending at Alternative Choice in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the San Juan Animal League (sanjuananimalleague.org )
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.