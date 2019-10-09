|
Terry Paul Valdez
- - (July 21, 1962 - September 30, 2019)
Terry Paul Valdez, 57, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Wetumka, Oklahoma. He was born July 21, 1962 in Durango, CO to Juan Pablo Valdez, Jr. and Wynelle L. Valdez. He was preceded in death by his father Juan Pablo Valdez, Jr., his son, Robert Terrance Valdez and his lifelong partner, Dorothy Gutierrez. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Ann and Cynthia Marie Valdez of Fort Collins, Colorado; his mother Wynelle Valdez of Farmington, brothers Johnny L Valdez (Evelyn) of Farmington, Tim Valdez (Val) of Farmington, sister Audrey M Valdez (Darrell) of Farmington, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Terry graduated from Farmington High School in 1981. FIe was employed with Wetumka General Hospital, Wetumka, OK. A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Hill Church, 4400 E. Main St., Farmington, NM 87402 on October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Condolences can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019