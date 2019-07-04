Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
The Elks Lodge
801 Municipal Drive
Farmington, NM
Theresa Wright


1961 - 2019
Theresa Wright Obituary
Theresa Wright

Farmington - Theresa Wright, age 58, passed away at her home on June 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

Theresa is survived by her mother, Angie (Benny) Valencia and husband, Doug Wright of 23 years. She was a devoted mother of four children, Jason (Renee) Anderson, Boomer (Sharla) Anderson, Tiffany (Dale) Snyder, and Chad (Amanda) Wright. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Mason, Jayden, Madison, Jayce, Brody, Dillon, Ryley and Caden; and many loved ones. Theresa is preceded in death by her father, Louis Sanchez; and brother, Freddie Sanchez.

Theresa was born on May 23, 1961 in Farmington, NM. Theresa graduated from Farmington High School in 1979. Theresa married Doug Wright on March 16, 1996 and they shared eight beautiful grandchildren together. Theresa loved to dance, bowl, play keno, and camp at her "happy place", but most important to Theresa were her grandchildren, family, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at The Elks Lodge, located at 801 Municipal Drive in Farmington, NM. Pastor David Flores will officiate the ceremony. A pot-luck reception will immediately follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Theresa's life. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the celebration. The family would like to thank all of Theresa's friends for their love and support during this time.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 4, 2019
