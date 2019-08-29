|
|
Theron Harrison
Farmington - Our dear son, brother, grandson, and friend, Theron Harrison has gone home to be with our Dear Lord in heaven on August 22, 2019. He was so loved by his family, and friends. His wit and humor will be truly missed by all. Theron was an amazing cook who loved sharing his cooking with his family. He was an avid gamer and loved to travel.
Theron is preceded in death by; Great-Grandmother (Maternal) Helen G. Begaye, Grandmother (Paternal) Atta Harrison, Uncle Sean Harrison, Cousin Vanessa Wood.
He is survived by; Parents: Val (Father) and Carol (Mother) Harrison, Brothers Trevor and Tristan Harrison, Uncle Kendrick Yazzie, Grandmother (Maternal) Bessie Yazzie, Grandfather (Maternal) Kenneth Yazzie, Grandfather (Paternal) Tommy Harrison
Funeral Services will be on August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am, Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 4401 Wildflower Dr. Farmington, NM, officiated by Brother Anslem Chavez. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery
Theron's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 458 CR 6100, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 29, 2019