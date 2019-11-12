|
|
Thomas A Lucero
Englewood, CO - Thomas A Lucero (Tomas) died November 3, 2019 in Englewood, CO, he was born November 1, 1954 in Durango, CO. Thomas served in the United States Army from January 1973 to May 1975, including time spent in Germany.
Services will be held on Saturday November 16th at St Peter-St Rosa Catholic Church in Arboles, CO. Rosary will be said at 10:00am, Mass at 11:00 followed by burial at Rosa Cemetery.
Thomas is survived by life partner Sandie Lucero and Darren Peters whom he considered his son. Surviving siblings are Rachel Phillips, Delfin (Shon) Lucero, Marie Lucero, Yvonne Martinez, Neoma (Balty) Quintana, Isaac (Loretta) Lucero, Denise Lucero, Michelle Lucero, Adrian Lucero. Thomas also has numerous surviving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Arnoldo and Phyllis Lucero and brother Dennis Lucero.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations in Thomas's memory be made to St Peter-St Rosa Catholic Church through the church's checking account at Wells Fargo Bank in Ignacio, CO.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019