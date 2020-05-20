|
|
Thomas Carroll Puckett
Aztec - Thomas Carroll Puckett was born in Celeste, Texas, on Oct 28, 1929. He passed peacefully on May 3, 2020, in Aztec, NM. He was the oldest of four sons born to Clarence and Nellie (Battle) Puckett. He graduated from Weatherford High School in Tx, where he met and later married Melba Darlene Priddy on July 17, 1948. Tom and Darlene had three children. Gerald (Jerry) Puckett (Peggy), Cheryl Ginn (Michael), & Pamela Holland (Raymond), three grandsons, Clayton & Colton Puckett and Richard Ginn and one great granddaughter Caden Jane Puckett.
Tom attended Texas Christian University and spent 25 years working as a Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineer at General Dynamics in Fort Worth. His first attempt at retirement found him driving an 18-wheeler coast to coast for 10 years. Following his son and family to Page, Az, Puckett put his engineering skills to work as a boat propeller specialist at Bubba's Prop Shop a family enterprise. After five years, he retired again but was not content to sit. He served 14 years as Councilman Puckett. Puckett was an active member of the community involved in both the Elks and Masonic Lodges.
Tom moved to Farmington, NM, in 2012 to be closer to family. Puckett was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene and son, Jerry. He is survived by one brother Lynn Puckett of Marietta, Ok.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020