1/1
Thomas Moffitt Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Moffitt Jr.

Fruitland - Thomas Moffitt Jr., 80, of Fruitland, passed away at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Thomas was born on December 4, 1939 at the family home in Fruitland to Tom and Eva Moffitt. He was born to Redgoat and born for Salt.

He attended Nenahnezad Boarding School, Intermountain Indian School, Riverside Indian School - graduated 1958, and Haskell Indian Nation University - graduated with a Degree in Welding. He worked in Los Angles, CA, Houston, TX and Kirtland, NM as a welder. He served in the National Guard and he loved to watch western movies.

Thomas is survived by his son William Francis Pellman, sisters: Harriett Moffitt, Norma Smith, Marie Saunders and Rosezetta Moffitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brandon Moffitt, brothers: Benny and Harold, sisters: Betsy, Martha, and Myrtle Moffitt-Wilson, grandparents: Martha, Charlie, Ruth, and Billy.

Graveside Services will be September 2, 2020 @ 10 am at the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved