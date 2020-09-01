Thomas Moffitt Jr.



Fruitland - Thomas Moffitt Jr., 80, of Fruitland, passed away at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Thomas was born on December 4, 1939 at the family home in Fruitland to Tom and Eva Moffitt. He was born to Redgoat and born for Salt.



He attended Nenahnezad Boarding School, Intermountain Indian School, Riverside Indian School - graduated 1958, and Haskell Indian Nation University - graduated with a Degree in Welding. He worked in Los Angles, CA, Houston, TX and Kirtland, NM as a welder. He served in the National Guard and he loved to watch western movies.



Thomas is survived by his son William Francis Pellman, sisters: Harriett Moffitt, Norma Smith, Marie Saunders and Rosezetta Moffitt.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brandon Moffitt, brothers: Benny and Harold, sisters: Betsy, Martha, and Myrtle Moffitt-Wilson, grandparents: Martha, Charlie, Ruth, and Billy.



Graveside Services will be September 2, 2020 @ 10 am at the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store