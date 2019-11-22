|
Tim Wagoner
Aztec - Tim Dale Wagoner, 59, of Aztec, NM on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Aztec, NM. He was born on March 25, 1960 in Farmington, NM to Walter & June Wagoner.
Tim loved the outdoors and spending time with his kids and grandchildren, He was a father, coach, and mentor not only to kids but anyone who cared. He loved Aztec High School wrestling and was proud father of Aztec High School wrestlers. He will be missed by loved ones and many others. He will be going to our heavenly father and will walk again with his brother and parents.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Walter G. Wagoner and June Wagoner; brother, Freddy Paul Wagoner.
Tim is survived by sons, Tyson William Wagoner, Timothy Allen Wagoner, Nicholas Brown; brother, Mike Wagoner; grandchildren, Traceyn Wagoner, Trenton Rhodes, and Bailey Bustamante.
Tim's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave., 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019