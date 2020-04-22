|
Timothy Jacob Martinez
Blanco - Timothy Jacob Martinez changed addresses on March 26, 2020 and now resides with our Lord Jesus Christ. He was the wonderful son of Timmy and Anita Martinez, the fun-loving brother of Mandy (Mattie) Snow and Valerie (Brandon)Ferrari. Tim was the best uncle ever to Gaige, Ally, Jordyn, Vin, Raven and little Eli. Hanging out with their Uncle Tim was always so much fun. Those to greet him on arrival were his grandparents Joe and Elisa Martinez, Ramon and Lucille Ulibarri, and his Uncle Joey, who all loved him dearly. Tim had a great sense of humor, along with his gentle disposition, gave everything he had to those whom he loved. He enjoyed camping, hiking, live music and hanging out with his many friends. He greeted everyone with a sincere hug and made everyone feel special. He took great pride in Rio Suave Winery and worked hard to make it a success. A special thank you for all who reached out to us during this time. The comfort we received will never be forgotten. Tim lived life to the fullest. In honor of Tim please seek out some one in need and help them out. A memorial mass and a celebration of Tim's life will be announced at a later date. Rest in Peace our dear Timothy. We love you and it won't be long before we will be together again.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020