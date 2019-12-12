|
|
Tina Elizabeth Foster
Flora Vista - Tina was born December 3, 1959 in Albilene, TX. She passed from this life on December 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband; Mike Foster of Flora Vista, children; Cami Foster of Flora Vista and Rooster Foster of Flora Vista, grandson; Canyon Foster of Flora Vista, parents; Jack and Lee Cave of Farmington, siblings; Cernia Tanner of Aztec, Val Schofield (John) of Farmington, Kim Roquemore (Randy) of Aztec, Jimmy Cave (Lori) of Farmington and Ron Cave (Sheila) of Farmington, and a whole host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Chapel of Farmington, 6925 E Main St. Farmington, NM 87402
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019