Services
Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec
405 South Main Avenue
Aztec, NM 87410
(505) 334-9332
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel of Farmington
6925 E Main St.
Farmington, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Elizabeth Foster


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Elizabeth Foster Obituary
Tina Elizabeth Foster

Flora Vista - Tina was born December 3, 1959 in Albilene, TX. She passed from this life on December 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband; Mike Foster of Flora Vista, children; Cami Foster of Flora Vista and Rooster Foster of Flora Vista, grandson; Canyon Foster of Flora Vista, parents; Jack and Lee Cave of Farmington, siblings; Cernia Tanner of Aztec, Val Schofield (John) of Farmington, Kim Roquemore (Randy) of Aztec, Jimmy Cave (Lori) of Farmington and Ron Cave (Sheila) of Farmington, and a whole host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Chapel of Farmington, 6925 E Main St. Farmington, NM 87402
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -