|
|
Todd David Nobis
Aztec - Todd David Nobis, 54, of Aztec, New Mexico passed away February 15, 2020 in Farmington, NM. Todd was born October 18, 1965 to parents Kae and Phillip Nobis in Rochester, New York. Todd was a Veteran and an MP in the Army. He had a degree in Criminal Justice and was an officer for the Farmington Police Department and Assistant Police Chief of Aztec Police Department. He was a Veteran of Iraqi Freedom. Todd is survived by his parents; Phillip and Kae Nobis, son; Shane Saunders, brothers; Joan and Tim Nobis, sister; Jennifer Birdsley and grandchildren; Christian and Melody Saunders. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Greenmont Cemetery in Durango, Colorado.
Todd's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec 405 S. Main Ave. Aztec, NM 87410 (505)-334-9332
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020