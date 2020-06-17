Tom John



On Sunday, the 14th day of June 2020, Tom John passed away at the age of 93. He was a loving father of 10, grandfather of 12, and great-grandfather of 7 children.



Tom was born on January 21, 1927 in Shiprock, NM. He had joined his loving wife, Etta John in heaven, who preceded him in death two years ago. Tom retired from the 4 Corners Power Plant and was also a former Uranium Transporter. He was a rancher, hunter, farmer, and lifelong resident of Shiprock, NM. Tom raised livestock and grew crops on his farm. He believed in the Navajo Traditional ways of K'e and was well respected by the community. He will be missed by family, friends and all those who knew him. Preceding him in death were Ahnahbah John, Tom Washburn John, Mary Ester Tso, Alice John, Larry John, Peterson John, Shayanne Frank, Jonathan John and Etta John. He leaves behind his children, Jonas John, Tommy John, Phillip John, Franklin John, Harrison John, Ada Serna, Curtis John, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.



Burial services will be held at the Shiprock Cemetery on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10 am. For those who wish to join us at the gravesite, we ask that you remain in your vehicles until the mortuary has concluded the proper burial services. You will be extended the time to place flowers and memorables on the grave after that. Please continue to practice social distancing measures and wear a mask when coming to the gravesite.









