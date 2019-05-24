Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Elks Lodge
801 N. Municipal Dr.
Farmington, NM
- - Tom Zmudzinski ("Tom Z") died comfortably in his home among friends and family on Wednesday, May 22 2019 at the age of 56, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Tom, born in Chicago, IL, on October 29th 1962, moved to Albuquerque at the age of 10. He arrived in Aztec, NM as a teenager and has been a beloved member of the Four-Corner's community ever since. Tom served many as owner of Complete Mobile Home Services and Tri-City Foreign Auto for many years, and he worked at San Juan Mobile Home Supply, 4-Corners Towing, and Aztec Well Service. Tom was well known in the area as the guy to go to for help and advice, the heater/mobile home guy who would always help those in need either by installing furnaces and plumbing for free, or telling people how to do repairs themselves rather than spending too much money. He loved boating, drag racing, Econoline pick-ups, and the grand kids.

Tom is survived by his wife Eletta, son Shawn, daughter Amanda, mother Nancy, and brother Adam, along with Chris and Anne-Marie Medford, Brayden and Amanda Arthur, and Cameron Weisner. Grandchildren include Ryker, Kinsley, Declan, Dakoda, Mia, Logan, Maya, and Brooklyn. The family would especially like to thank Perry Wood, Mike Allenbaugh, Audra Kline, Rick Bibo, Darrel and Roni Murray, Dr. Jeffrey Neidhart Jr. and the staff at San Juan Oncology Associates for their assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name are encouraged to Childhaven of Farmington.

Join us for a celebration of Tom Z's life at the Elks Lodge, 801 N. Municipal Dr. Farmington, at 5-9pm Sunday May 26th.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019
