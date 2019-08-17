|
|
Tommy Morris
Farmington - Tom Cordell Morris passed from this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Tommy was born in Kirksville, Missouri on June 6, 1950, son of Harold and Wilma Morris. Tom was enrolled in the Air Force and served overseas in Vietnam. He came back and attended DeVry University. Tom and his family relocated to Farmington, New Mexico in 1982. He was employed by San Juan Generating Station for 28 years before retiring in 2009.
Tom is known to all who met, worked with, and loved him as a man of hard work, a family man and a man with a generous heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, JC Morris.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Smith; his wife of 47 years, Sue Morris; his daughter, Jennifer (Shannon) Wilson; son, Chad (Rochell) Morris; and his beloved grandchildren, Maddie Wilson, Paxton Morris and Brex Morris.
A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home located at 103 E. Ute, Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 17, 2019