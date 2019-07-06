|
Toni M. Samora
- - May 27, 1960 - July 2, 2019
Toni M. Samora, 59, left to be with our Heavenly Father on July 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Toni was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Louis Granito and MaryJane Dziadul. Toni married the love of her life, Ben Samora Jr, on October 16, 1976.
Toni proudly graduated with her GED in 1997 and then went on to successfully obtain her Associate's Degree in Business Administration from San Juan College. She was employed at SunRay Park & Casino for twenty years where she worked in many capacities including a Cage Manager for the last 15 years. Toni was dedicated to her work and continued to work throughout her battle with cancer up until a month prior to her passing. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, cross stitching and spending time with her grandchildren. Toni was a devout Catholic and looked forward to attending mass on Sundays with her husband. Toni will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and MaryJane and her grandmother, Anna Dziadul. She is survived by her husband, Ben Samora Jr, children, Brenda (Ricky) Perez, Lisa (Onofre) Ortiz, Shauna Samora and Heather (Billy) Beanland. She is also survived by her sister, Terri (Charlie) McDermott, brothers, Joseph and Butch Granito, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Her care is entrusted to Cope Memorial of Aztec, 405 S Main Street (505) 334-9332.
A viewing will be held Sunday July 7 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at Cope Memorial of Aztec. A Catholic rosary will be held Monday, July 8 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church in Flora Vista, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, with Father David "Per" Tate officiating assisted by Deacon Matthew Lamoreux. Interment will follow at Aztec Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Joseph's parish hall in Aztec.
The family would like to send a sincere thanks to the Legion of Mary and the staff at Basin Hospice.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019