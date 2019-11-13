Services
Resources
Tony Tafoya Soto

Aztec - Tony Tafoya Soto, 95, died November 2, 2019 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

He was born June 3, 1924 in Williams, Arizona to Antonio and Marian

Tafoya Soto.

After graduating from Williams High School, Tony enlisted in the Navy where

he served 4 years. He was in War World II and traveled the Pacific side of the

world. After serving his country he returned home and served in the National Guard.

Tony was a VA veteran, a active member of the Legion Hut and donated to all VA

associated agencies.

February 21, 1950, Tony and Josephine Martinez married and raised 7 children.

After multiple moves in Arizona they settled in Grand Canyon National Park

where he worked 29 years in Maintenance.

Tony's passion was Baseball/Softball, playing on leagues, coaching adult and little

leagues. He also enjoyed hunting, football, going to car shows, fishing, golfing and

did wood carpentry, he was a "Jack of all Trades".

Tony and Josephine retired in 1996 and moved to Aztec, NM. The couple was

married 69 years, surrounded with lots of grandchildren, great, great/great

grandchildren and friends that became family.

Services will be held in Williams, Arizona, date pending.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
