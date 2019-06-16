|
|
Trace Allen Richardson
- - On Monday, May 27, 2019, Trace Allen Richardson, loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle tragically passed away at the age of 31.
Trace was born on September 22, 1987, in Farmington, NM to Gerald and Edith Richardson. He received a bachelor of science degree from Northern Arizona University in 2012, and married the love of his life, Chelsea in 2017. Their daughter Winter was born in 2018, and Chelsea is expecting the arrival of their son Stetson in September.
Trace was a family man, outdoorsman and athlete. He is loved by many. Trace is survived by his wife Chelsea, their daughter Winter and his unborn son Stetson as well as his parents Gerald and Edith Richardson; his parents-in-law John and Michelle Matteucci; grandparents Charles and Edna Utton, Valera Valerio, Nancy Matteucci and Ed Valerio. Trace is also survived by his brothers Trent Richardson (wife Kerri), Charles Richardson (wife Aspen), William Richardson (wife Laurie) and Jason Richardson (wife Catlain); his sisters-in-law Juliana Matteucci and Zoe Matteucci; and nieces and nephews Jason Howell, Cassandra Robbins, Chris Allen, Axton Richardson, Sage Richardson, Hailey Richardson, Nicholas Allen, Pierce Richardson, Blake Richardson, Charlie Richardson and Harper Richardson. Trace is also survived many friends and extended family members.
Memorial service arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 16 to June 17, 2019